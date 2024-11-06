Nervous wait for Trump, Harris as counting underway in US e

An international relations expert says we may only know the name of the winner towards the end of the week.

"Each states has different rules about when a mail-in vote can still be counted. In some states, it doesn't have to arrive today it has to arrive by the end of the week,” says Brooks Spector, who is also an associate editor at the Daily Maverick.





Brooks explained that early voting in the US was formalised during the Covid-19 pandemic and has since become the norm.

"It used to be easier when it was all voting on voting day. Now, with the additional complexity of the advance voting, it won't be a final and complete answer. It will depend an enormous amount on who wins in those swing states, those major states where supporters presume to be divided 50/50."





Jaclyn Cole, who is from the Public Affairs Office at the U.S. Consulate in Durban, explains how they assisted American voters here.

"We facilitate the mailing of US citizens' voting ballots overseas. We have a diplomatic pouch. In addition to that, we also share information about how people can register to vote and how they can participate in the process while overseas."