Namibia's drought cull of more than 700 wildlife underway

The cull was announced last week to relieve pressure on grazing and water supplies and to provide meat for programmes to support the thousands of people going hungry because of the drought.





Carried out by professional hunters, it targets 30 hippos, 60 buffalos, 50 impalas, 83 elephants, 100 blue wildebeest, 100 elands and 300 zebras.





At least 157 of the 723 animals designated for culling have been killed so far, Environment Ministry spokesman Romeo Muyunda told AFP. The time it would take to complete the cull depended on various factors, he said.





"Our goal is to carry out this operation sustainably while minimising trauma as much as possible. We must separate those animals to be hunted from those that are not," Muyunda said.





In compliance with the international ban on the sale of ivory, the tusks from the culled elephants would be stored in government warehouses.





"Over 56 kilogrammes of meat have already been provided to the Office of the Prime Minister," Muyunda said.





