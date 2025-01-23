Mozambique opposition leader says will not join new govt

Mondlane, whose claim to have won the October presidential election led the country into weeks of unrest, said he was ready to help find solutions but "not to be part of the government".

Daniel Chapo was sworn in as president a week ago, vowing to unite the country after post-election violence that has claimed more than 300 lives.

Mondlane has called for a new round of low-key protests to back his claim that the election was stolen from him, and issued the government with "conditions" for peace to be addressed in Chapo's first 100 days in office.

He accuses Chapo's Frelimo party of rigging the election, a claim that has won a groundswell of support and demands for "electoral justice".

There have been widespread calls for dialogue to end the dispute, but Mondlane told AFP that he had not met Chapo.

"Daniel Chapo and I have not yet had any direct contact," he said.

According to official results, Chapo won 65 percent of the presidential vote, compared to 24 percent for Mondlane.

But the opposition leader claims he won 53 percent and has rallied enough support to hand Frelimo its first real challenge since it took power after independence from Portugal in 1975.

Unrest since the election has claimed more than 300 lives, according to local civil society group Plataforma Decide, with security forces accused of using excessive force against demonstrators. Police officers have also died, according to the authorities.

It has caused major losses to Mozambique's economy, stopping cross-border trade and affecting shipping, mining and industry.

- Cooperation -

Mondlane left the country soon after the election, following the murder of his lawyer, and returned on January 9 saying he was ready to negotiate an end to the dispute.

The charismatic 51-year-old pastor and former television commentator particularly appeals to Mozambique's youth who feel marginalised in the gas-rich nation.

"I have a set of preconditions that I think are fundamental for a roadmap of peace, of reconciliation," he told AFP.

"If in these next three months, they manage to respond positively to the questions that I think are essential for the people, I have no problem cooperating with the government.

"Not to be part of the government -- I don't want to. I have said several times that I do not want to be part of the government," he said.

Mondlane has called his supporters to stage low-key protests during the first 100 days of Chapo's term.

His demands to the government during this time include ending violence against protesters and freeing thousands of people he says were jailed for taking part in the demonstrations.

Mondlane also has implored the government to provide compensation to victims of the unrest and their families.

If the government did not respond, he would consider the next steps, he said.

Mondlane also said he would establish "a government of the people".

He said he did not hope for much from Chapo's government.

"We have absolutely nothing to expect from them in terms of a roadmap for reconciliation and peace in Mozambique," he said.

If the government did not acknowledge his conditions to end the crisis, "It will be clear that we have a government that wants to continue the escalation of violence and misery against its people," he said.