Motorcyclist’s ride from ‘Bikers Lives Matter’ event ends in tragedy

The Comrades MC Bikers Club says a man crashed into their club president on Sunday afternoon while travelling on the N3 between Engen Cato Ridge 1Stop and Hammarsdale Offramp.

Kallum Govender says he was one of the six bikers returning from a Bikers Lives Matter event in Pietermaritzburg when they came across the speeding vehicle.

"He swung for the first two bikers, and they managed to get away from him. Then he started lane-straddling as if he didn't want to let the other drivers pass. While he was doing that he lost control of his vehicle and he went off the road. He managed to pull the vehicle back onto the road but he slammed into my friend against the barrier."

Govender has asked the public to help authorities track down the motorist.

He's urged drivers to be more tolerant of motorbikes on roads, saying these types of incidents have become common.

"Most of the people in their vehicles think that we are a threat to them or we want to race them, but we are just enjoying ourselves on the road. We sometimes go a little over the speed limit, but we are safe, and we come back to our lane, and we ride in our pack. We don't do silly things on the road."