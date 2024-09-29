Motive yet to be determined in EC mass murder case

Seventeen family members were gunned down on Saturday.

Mchunu says two homesteads on the same street were targeted.

Fifteen women were among those killed.

During a media briefing on Saturday, the minister said that six people including a two-month-old baby survived the attack.

"Other investigators on a specialised basis started doing the work there and we are hoping that we will find some clues in terms of who did this heinous crime, we will spare no moment at bringing them to justice."

A manhunt’s underway for the killers





