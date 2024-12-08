 Moodley planning to contest more elections
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Moodley planning to contest more elections

Updated | By Noxolo Miya

Durban comedian Thanasagren Moodley says he’s planning to contest more elections, and the next time it will be under his new political party.

Thanasagren Moodley
X (Formerly Twitter)

Moodley, who is popularly known as Karou Charou, founded the 1860 NIC Congress last month.

 

Moodley was spurred by his performance in this year’s May general elections, which he contested as an independent candidate for the first time.

 

He garnered over 12 300 votes in KZN, but narrowly missed out on a seat- in the provincial legislature.

 

Moodley is aiming to make it across the line the next time around.

 

"My main objective is to get more than one seat because more than one is more than power and it is to get more influence. The people you have the more voices you have."


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.