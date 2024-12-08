Moodley planning to contest more elections
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Durban comedian Thanasagren Moodley says he’s planning to contest more elections, and the next time it will be under his new political party.
Moodley, who is popularly known as Karou Charou, founded the 1860 NIC Congress last month.
Moodley was spurred by his performance in this year’s May general elections, which he contested as an independent candidate for the first time.
He garnered over 12 300 votes in KZN, but narrowly missed out on a seat- in the provincial legislature.
Moodley is aiming to make it across the line the next time around.
"My main objective is to get more than one seat because more than one is more than power and it is to get more influence. The people you have the more voices you have."
