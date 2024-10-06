MK Party appalled by court's dismissal of bid to halt JSC Sitting

The court handed the judgement yesterday after the party filed an urgent application.





MK wanted JSC activities to be postponed until a review of its deputy president, John Hlophe's participation has been finalised.





Last month, the Western Cape High Court barred Hlophe from taking his place on the commission after legal challenges by the DA and Freedom Under Law over his designation.





Earlier this year, Hlophe became the first judge to be impeached after being found guilty of gross misconduct.





The MK Party's Nhlamulo Ndhlela says they remain adamant that Hlophe's rights are being trampled on.





"With the continuation of the sittings this can only lead to a number of controversy and potential legal battles going forward, regarding whom and what process in this case, we believe wouldn't be democratic to selecting the judges as it ought to be selecting them without infringement on participants' rights."









The DA and FUL have welcomed the court's decision.





DA spokesperson, Karabo Khakhau, says the ruling is a win for the judiciary. " reinforcing the principle that traditional integrity must be upheld at all times. Allowing individuals like Dr Hlophe to influence the election of future judges will pose a grave threat to the public's trust in the justice system and the rule of law.





FUL's Chris Oxtoby says they’re pleased the interviews to fill vacancies on the bench will go ahead.





" We are also looking forward to the finalisation of the ongoing litigation over the validity of Dr Hlophe's designation as a member of the judicial service commission by the National Assembly."