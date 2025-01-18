Midrand child sexual abuse suspect facing fraud charge









The 35-year-old suspect was arrested in Midrand on Friday.





Police spokesperson Amanda van Wyk said detectives found papers at the suspect's residence which linked him to a possible fraud.





The police' Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations (SECI) unit found that the suspect was hosting and distributing child abuse material on a global scale for financial gain.





The arrest follows information received from international law enforcement agencies - including the FBI - about the suspect's Johannesburg operation.





The suspect was found in possession of several cell phones, computers and a large amount of cash in local and foreign currency and drugs.





"During the operation, a number of electronic devices suspected to contain child sexual abuse material (child pornography) were confiscated," said van Wyk





"A forensic analysis of these devices was conducted on scene by cyber crime experts, an estimated number of 10 million child pornography images and videos were detected thus far.





"His identity will remain withheld until he has formally pleaded in court,” she added.





In December 2024, a 41-year-old former school principal in Pretoria and a 49-year-old suspect in Vanderbijlpark were apprehended for similar crimes.





"In the last two years, police arrested 21 suspects on charges related to child pornography countrywide."





The suspect will appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court next week.





One of the residents, Modiegi Makgatlhe said it was for the first time they saw an arrest at the luxurious residential complex.





"This is shocking, you would think that living in a secured, gated complex, things like this won't happen but here we are, we're very shocked.





"I think this is the first instance because this is the first time we're hearing about it.”





Police said they cannot rule out the possibility of more arrests as investigation continues. The suspect was also found in the company of a his alleged girlfriend.



