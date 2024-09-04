Meyer eyes public-private partnership to ease KZN student housing shortage
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The Department of Public Works in KZN says it's collaborating with housing bodies to address a shortage of student accommodation in the province.
MEC Martin Meyer says a number of unused government buildings have been identified.
He says plans are already in place to convert the Palm Ridge Hotel in Durban's South Beach into a student residence.
"We are looking at setting up a public-private partnership with companies and organisations that work with student housing to see if that can be converted.
"We will then provide a long-term lease at a minimal fee that can be converted into student housing and that that building is no longer abandoned and being part of the problem of the inner city of the area."
