Measures in place to increase support of agricultural sector - Ramaphosa

During a question-and-answer session in the National Assembly on Thursday, the president acknowledged that the concentration of ownership and market access limits the country's economic potential.

"It suppresses agricultural output and undermines growth and job creation. It also perpetuates the historical injustice of land dispossession.





"The Agriculture and Agro-Processing Master Plan is an important instrument to address this challenge. The master plan aims to build an agriculture and agro-processing sector that is inclusive, competitive, job-creating, sustainable and growing.

"Pillar 5 of the master plan specifically seeks to facilitate market expansion, improve market access and promote trade."

Ramaphosa says the aim of the master plan is also to improve market access and promote trade.





"This will be achieved through, among other things, strengthening partnerships with established industry associations to ensure SMMEs can access existing networks that facilitate exports.

“The master plan aims to increase the participation of black farmers in national fresh produce markets. It aims to ensure that the National Agricultural Marketing Council and the Marketing of Agricultural Marketing Products Act facilitate market access for black farmers."





