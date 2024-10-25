Measures in place to regulate spaza shops, says Ndabeni-Abrahams

There have been calls for urgent action following a spate of suspected food poisoning cases in the country, with concerns raised about the quality of the products being sold by spaza shops and street vendors.

Dozens of pupils in KZN, Limpopo and Mpumalanga fell ill recently.

In Gauteng, traces of an insecticide were found on samples of food sold at two shops in Naledi, where six children died.

Small Business Development Minister, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, came under fire from MPs during a debate on the issue in Parliament on Thursday.

She says there are measures in place to regulate micro-businesses.





READ: Insect pesticide found in Naledi food samples

"Our intervention extends beyond regulation enforcement in support of government. We are in the process of developing a township and rural economic development policy which is being consulted currently across the country.





“There is a need for decisive interventions to address expired and unsafe food and ensure compliance with business and health standards which is both urgent and critical."

At the same time, the National, Education, Health and Allied Workers Union in KZN says there are not enough health inspectors to investigate the quality of food items sold by local spaza outlets and vendors.

"There's quite a shortage, a big shortage, which will have a bigger impact in terms of the task being executed," said the union's Ayanda Zulu.

Health officials are investigating an incident in Mtubatuba, where over 40 children fell ill this week after they allegedly ate products from a vending machine outside Ngaqa Primary School.