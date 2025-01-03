Matric Results 2024: Everything you need to know

The release of matric results will be available to the public on 14 January 2025.





This is despite the Information Regulator's enforcement notice prohibiting the release of matric results in the papers saying it is a potential violation of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).





Spokesperson for the Department of Basic Education Elijah Mhlanga said matriculants can collect their official statements of results from the school or exam centre where they wrote their exams from the 14th of January 2025 at 08h00.





ACCESSING RESULTS





For those who prefer accessing their results online, the Department of Basic Education will publish the results on their official website at 06h00. Visit the DBE website: www.education.gov.za.





To log in and view results, the candidate will need their exam number.





Those can’t go to the school or visit the website, may access their results directly on their mobile phone by using a USSD service code or SMS.





Access results via SMS





Send your exam number to 35658.





You’ll receive reminders and further instructions via SMS.





SMSes cost R1.50 each, and free SMS bundles do not apply.





Access results via USSD





Dial 12035658# on your phone.





Follow the prompts to register and access your results on 14 January.





USSD usage costs 50c per 20 seconds, and free airtime does not apply.





The department noted that the USSD service is only applicable for National Senior Certificate examinations and is not available for learners who wrote under the Independent Examinations Board.



