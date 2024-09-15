Mashatile 'is well' after collapsing due to heat
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The Presidency says Deputy President Paul Mashatile is in good health after he collapsed while delivering a speech in Limpopo.
The Presidency says Deputy President Paul Mashatile is in good health after he collapsed while delivering a speech in Limpopo.
Mashatile received medical attention after fainting at the N’wamitwa Day Celebrations in Tzaneen on Saturday.
He was carried off the stage by his protectors.
"Mashatile attended the N’wamitwa Day Celebrations held at Valoyi Cultural Village, Greater Tzaneen, Mopani District, in the Limpopo Province," says Acting spokesperson for the Deputy president, Keith Khoza.
"While delivering his keynote address, the Deputy President felt lightheaded from the heat and was attended to by his medical team.
"We can confirm that the Deputy President has received the necessary medical attention and is well.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
SA teacher cooks pap for his Chinese friends
South Africans have a way of taking our culture wherever we go...Danny Guselli 1 day, 20 hours ago
-
Three easy air fryer snacks you can make this weekend
Everyone wants a comforting snack that doesn't require hours to prepare,...Carol Ofori 1 day, 20 hours ago