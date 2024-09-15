Mashatile 'is well' after collapsing due to heat

Mashatile received medical attention after fainting at the N’wamitwa Day Celebrations in Tzaneen on Saturday.

He was carried off the stage by his protectors.





"Mashatile attended the N’wamitwa Day Celebrations held at Valoyi Cultural Village, Greater Tzaneen, Mopani District, in the Limpopo Province," says Acting spokesperson for the Deputy president, Keith Khoza.





"While delivering his keynote address, the Deputy President felt lightheaded from the heat and was attended to by his medical team.





"We can confirm that the Deputy President has received the necessary medical attention and is well.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)