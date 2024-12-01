Mashatile to lead SA's ‘World AIDS Day’ commemoration in EC
Updated | By Newswatch and Bulletin
As we mark World AIDS Day, Deputy President Paul Mashatile in his capacity as chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council will lead the country's World Aids Day event at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in the Eastern Cape.
The day raises awareness about the millions of people living with HIV to encourage prevention, treatment, and care.
This year's theme is ‘Equal Rights, Equal Care’.
It is a call for equal and dignified access to healthcare for all South Africans regardless of their economic status, gender, race or sexuality.
READ: Concern over number of young men contracting HIV in KZN
It aligns with the Global Theme “To Protect Everyone’s Health, Protect Everyone’s Rights”.
The US Agency for International Development says protecting human rights is essential to ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.
"We can end AIDS if the right path for people living with and affected by HIV&AIDS are protected. We've made extraordinary progress, more than 30 million people living with HIV are alive today, and it is because they are on lifesaving treatment. AIDS deaths have [decreased] by 70% since their peak," says UNAIDS deputy executive director Angeli Achrekar.
