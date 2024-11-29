Mashatile denounces BELA Act agreement with Solidarity

He says the agreement, reached through the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC) after Solidarity declared a dispute with the minister, is not part of the official government of national unity process.

Mashatile says the deal has bypassed the approved procedures and undermines key parliamentary and presidential roles.

He says all parties should adhere to the official channels, adding discussions will continue to find a collective solution with further details on the next meeting to be shared soon.

READ: Govt, Solidarity Movement reach BELA agreement

On Thursday, the Solidarity Movement said the dispute over Clause Four and Five of the Act had been resolved.

They have agreed that the sections on language and admission policies will no longer be implemented on 13 December.

