Mashaba: Entrepreneurship in SA under attack
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says entrepreneurship in South African townships, informal settlements and villages is under serious attack.
He spoke in KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Monday.
"I am here to say to the people of South Africa, we are going to use our political privilege to ensure we do something about this."
ActionSA is proposing some measures to reform the township economy, including a bill that would shift ownership of spaza shops back to locals.
Mashaba said they plan to introduce the 'spaza4locals bill' in Parliament to help create jobs and reduce the influence of criminal syndicates.
The proposals come amid a rising number of food poisoning cases, several of them fatal, involving mostly children who've consumed snacks from local shops and vendors.
"We are losing lives, entrepreneurship, and opportunities for our people to create and run businesses in their communities, including employment opportunities.
" We sit with the highest unemployment rate in the world, but at the same time, we allow people coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh, China. South Africa is the world cup of crime because international crime syndicates have identified South Africa to be a playground for crime."
