Majority of Covid-19 variants in Africa came from abroad - study

This is according to a study published on Thursday on Genomic Surveillance in Africa, in which scientists were able to describe the introduction and spread of Covid-19 during the pandemic.





The study was led by two labs set up in UKZN and Stellenbosch.





Its authors worked together to describe and analyse over 100,000 genomes and characterise Covid variants in real-time.





UKZN Professor Tulio de Oliveira says the initial waves of infections in Africa came mainly from Europe.