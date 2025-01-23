Macpherson ‘only following govt policy’ amid graft claims

It follows the EFF opening a graft case against him in relation to the Independent Development Trust.

The party alleges Macpherson misused state institutions to benefit what it says is white minority capital.

It is after he emailed IDT's programme manager to facilitate payment to construction company Lonerock in December.

James de Villiers, the minister's spokesperson, says Macpherson only responded to requests after the IDT failed to pay Lonerock for services rendered.

"The minister has a duty to ensure that the government policy of paying businesses within 30 days is adhered to, which clearly the IDT is in violation of.

He said the IDT project manager, Rudi Dicks, alerted the minister about the missed payments valued at R19 million, including interests, in October.

"The IDT missed every opportunity to pay Lonerock despite repeatedly promising to do so since July 2024. The Minister, as the executive authority of the IDT, responded to the thread of emails that he was copied in on 9 December 2024, bemoaning that he was being dragged into this matter because the IDT could not do its job and pay an invoice that is outstanding for 20 months," said de Villiers.

"Furthermore, he requested an urgent report on why IDT had not kept to their own deadlines and commitments from 20 months ago. Several senior officials, including the CFO from the IDT, were included in the email. This was never provided to the minister."

