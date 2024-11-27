M19 between Westville, Reservoir Hills reopens after protest

Scores of residents from the Umgudulu Informal Settlement took to the streets early this morning, setting tyres and debris alight across the route.

It's since been cleared by authorities and traffic's flowing again.

The area's ward councilor, Alicia Kissoon says at least 80 shacks were left damaged after a bulk pipeline burst near the road over a week ago and flooded homes:

"Residents affected by the recent aqueduct burst on the M19 have resorted to protests as they are awaiting building materials to rebuild their homes. Unfortunately, the supply of these materials is now managed by national government and not eThekwini Municipality. I have engaged with national authorities who have informed me that they are currently in the supply chain management process for procuring the materials and while this is underway, I am urging them to fast track the process and provide urgent relief to displaced families."

Marshall Security's Andreas Mathios was there.

"We received various reports from various community groups that there was protest action on the M19, we proceeded to the area. SAPS and Metro police were already on scene. The protestors had completely blocked off the road on both directions. This is after Reservoir Hills, if you are travelling towards Pinetown. They had completely blocked off the roadway with burning tyres."

"From what I could see, there was between 10 and 40 protestors. There was a lot of black smoke. Visibility was very poor. We were standing behind the police from Sydenham and monitoring." said Mathios.