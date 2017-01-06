LISTEN: 'Jub Jub' releases song a day after prison release





Maarohanye and his co-accused, Themba Tshabalala, were released on parole after serving half of their eight-year sentences.





The two were found guilty of murder, attempted murder, and driving under the influence of drugs in October 2012.





Two years later their murder conviction was overturned into that of culpable homicide and reduced from a 20-year sentence to 10 years - two of which were suspended.





Allegedly under the influence of drugs, they went drag racing in Soweto and crashed their vehicles into a group of school children in 2010. Four boys were killed in the incident while two others suffered irreversible brain injuries.





Collaborating with Afro-jazz legend Tsepo Tshola, 'Jub Jub' expresses how deeply sorry he is.





Listen to a short clip of the song below.