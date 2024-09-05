Invasive species threatening PMB forest

Ferncliffe Forest, on the outskirts of Pietermaritzburg, is under threat from invasive plant species.

Ferncliffe Forest, on the outskirts of Pietermaritzburg, is under threat from invasive plant species. Janine Stephen, one of the founders of the Ferncliffe Forest Wilding Project, says the species includes the Bugweed, which is an invader tree. In contrast, others are creepers, like the unbelievably thorny Mauritius Thorn. "They actually tear down mature trees; they pull them down with their weight,” says Stephen. “There's something called Lantana, which can change the quality of the soil so other indigenous trees can’t grow that easily, and then there’s Kahili ginger from the Himalayas, which decimates the understory."



ferncliffeforestwilding/Facebook

She says they are working to eradicate the invasive plants. Their rewilding initiative is dedicated to saving and protecting the small forest and its ecosystem. Stephen says that since 2021, they have eradicated more than 20,000 alien plants while adding more than 505 indigenous plants to the ecosystem. "Invasive alien plants are unbelievably prolific, and what is happening in this particular forest, which is a special habitat called Eastern Mistbelt Forest, is that the invasive plants are out-competing the natural plants, the indigenous plants, and they are host of a whole ecosystem, from pollinators to insects, to larger animals. So if you don't have those indigenous plants, the ecosystem starts to degrade, and certain creatures start to disappear."

ferncliffeforestwilding/Facebook

"That’s why it matters to get rid of invasive plants is to help the ecosystem to heal.” In March, former Environment Minister Barbara Creecy released a report highlighting the significant negative impacts of invasive species on South Africa, including reduced water resources, degraded pasturelands, and increased wildfires. The government says it has invested over R1.5 billion to address biological invasions. Stephen says they are seeking donations to purchase a threatened plot of land, which is 5.1 hectares.'. Members of the public are also encouraged to donate their time as volunteers to help eradicate the invasive species in Ferncliffe Forest. To help with donations, visit their website: https://ferncliffe.org/about/introduction/ LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: