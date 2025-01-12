LA wildfires wake-up call for South Africa - WOF
Updated | By By Algoa FM News
Working on Fire (WOF) believes the devastating Los Angeles wildfires should serve as a wake-up call for South Africa.
Working on Fire (WOF) believes the devastating Los Angeles wildfires should serve as a wake-up call for South Africa.
The massive wildfires have already claimed the lives of eleven people.
Damages are estimated to be around $150 billion. 10 000 buildings have been destroyed, and 180,000 people have been evacuated.
WOF Managing Director Trevor Abrahams said the fires highlight the urgent need for robust wildfire preparedness globally.
Drawing parallels to South Africa’s 2017 Knysna fires, Abrahams said both disasters occurred outside traditional fire seasons and were fueled by dry vegetation and strong winds.
"Just like in California this past week, aerial resources were grounded during the first few days of the fires in Knysna, due to hazardous conditions.
According to WOF, climate change is intensifying these conditions, making wildfires more frequent and destructive
"The wind-driven fires take the wildfires into urban areas.
"By that point, we have a major conflagration where thousands of homes are destroyed, and tens of thousands of people have to be evacuated.
"The Los Angeles fires remind us that the climate crisis spares no one. South Africa must act now to prevent future disasters, safeguard lives, and protect its natural heritage," Abrahams stated.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Durban Super Giants captain shares exclusive SA20 insights
Keshav Maharaj joins the East Coast Breakfast squad to share his exclusi...East Coast Breakfast 2 days, 2 hours ago
-
Get hired in 2025: In-demand jobs and skills in SA
Ready to thrive in the 2025 job market? Here are the top in-demand jobs ...Stacey & J Sbu 2 days, 4 hours ago