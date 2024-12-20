KZN records second highest rubella cases

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says 10,137 positive cases of the disease which is commonly known as German measles have been recorded this year.





It's higher than the cases picked up last year.





The department says more than 90% of the total cases are in children under the age of 15.





Health spokesperson, Foster Mohale says KZN has recorded the second highest number of cases at 1,996.





Mohale has urged parents to vaccinate their children.





"Although rubella in children is a mild, self-limiting illness and complications are rare, but the risk of transmission remains high amongst children especially because many children entered the year 2024 without prior exposure to rubella, or without being vaccinated against rubella.





"If children are not vaccinated against rubella, and never come into contact with rubella virus through natural infection, children will remain susceptible to rubella."





