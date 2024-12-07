KZN police hailed for arresting extortionists

Police nabbed five suspects this week, who are accused of intimidating workers at a construction site in uMzinto on the south coast.





It's understood that the suspects threatened workers at the site on two other occasions.





They appeared in court on Friday.





"Extortion targeting construction sites, be it private or government projects, hinders progress and often comes at a great loss in terms of time, money and life," says Department of Public Works spokesperson Steve Bhengu.





"The issue of extortion has been a priority issue for KZN Public Works to the point that the department has moved to work closely with contractors, law enforcement and industry leaders in the built environment to better coordinate both prevention and response measures."





