KZN heatwave warning to last until Friday
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
As KwaZulu-Natal continues to swelter under a heat wave, paramedics have urged residents to take care.
This week, the South African Weather Service sent a heat wave warning with persistently high temperatures in the north-western and northern parts of KZN.
The warning is in place until Friday.
Paramedics say they've attended to several heat-related emergencies
ALS Paramedics' Garrith Jamieson says the incidents mostly involved the elderly.
"ALS Paramedics has attended to most of the elderly who have collapsed to the heat that we currently suffer mainly because of not staying hydrated. People don't understand and underestimate a heat stoke can have on you."
Samantha Meyrick from IPSS Medical Rescue says there are several symptoms associated with heatstroke.
"Headaches, vomiting, disorientation, high body temperatures and an excess of sweating could indicate heart extortion. If these symptoms get worse alert your nearest ambulance service."
