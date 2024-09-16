KZN e-hailing council warns strike to continue ‘until demands are met’

Members downed tools on Monday.

The council’s Ntokozo Buthelezi says they know this will be an inconvenience for customers as some people use Uber, Bolt, and In-Driver every day.

He says striking is the only way they can communicate their demands.

"We cannot communicate or have some sort of a platform to speak mouth to mouth with these companies since they have got not offices around the areas like Durban or Johannesburg. It is only something that is run online or by agents."

Buthelezi says their list of demands includes reducing commission fees to 25% and removing the current age restrictions on vehicles.

READ: Alleged killer to appear in court

Buthelezi says their biggest concern is the safety of their drivers.

"We are being robbed day by day. We are being killed by people who we are not able to trace, or the police are not able to trace those individuals. Previously, we have suggested that if a rider has to install an app, they also have to put their ID numbers and their documents so that we can be able to trace that person should anything happen to the driver or to the rider themselves."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)