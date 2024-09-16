 KZN disaster teams on high alert amid weather warnings
Updated | By Bulletin

The KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has placed disaster management teams on high alert following a weather warning for severe thunderstorms in northern parts of KZN.

 

Severe weather
Severe weather / iStock

The SA Weather Service’s Yellow Level 2 warning includes heavy downpours, large amounts of small hail, and damaging winds. 

 

Affected areas include eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Estcourt, and Newcastle.

 

COGTA spokesperson Senzo Mzila says the storm is expected to affect KZN until midnight.

"The severe thunderstorms could lead to localised damaged infrastructure, settlements, vehicles, livelihoods and livestock. Residents are urged to exercise utmost caution as roads can be slippery. Disaster management teams have been assigned disaster-prone areas and will continue to monitor the situation."  

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

