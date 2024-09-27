Former KZN deputy director gets 6 years fake qualifications

Mlekeleli Masondo was sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court on Thursday.

He was employed as a project manager in 2019, before applying for the position of Deputy Director.

He was appointed to that post.

KZN Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says the Office of the Premier was also defrauded of over R3 million.

"The Department of Public Administration conducted a qualification verification, and he was requested to submit his original documents meaning the certificate and he failed to do that.

"Then an internal investigation was conducted, and he opted to resign, and a case of fraud was opened. He was sentenced for two years for forgery, another two years for two counts of uttering, but his sentence will run concurrently.”

