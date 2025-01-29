KwaDukuza ‘unaware’ of SIU investigation
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
KwaDukuza Municipality claims it has no knowledge of the
Special Investigating Unit's probe into its affairs.
KwaDukuza Municipality claims it has no knowledge of the Special Investigating Unit's probe into its affairs.
Last Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the SIU the greenlight to investigate the troubled municipality’s awarding of two tenders.
They are KwaDukuza Mall Bulk Supply, which dealt with upgrading a substation and a 36-month road rehabilitation tender.
READ: SASSA beneficiaries moved to FNB amid Ithala liquidation
The SIU will probe claims that contractors paid kickbacks to municipal officials.
However, the municipality says it has only seen media reports but has not yet received any official communication about this probe.
The proclamation by Ramaphosa was published in the government gazette and the SIU website.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
RIP, Dante: The K9 hero who helped find 300+ missing victims
K9 Dante, a loyal partner who served with unwavering courage for nearly ...Stacey & J Sbu 34 minutes ago
-
2025 South African university fees: Here's what to expect
University fees in South Africa for 2025 are available and it’s time to ...Stacey & J Sbu 35 minutes ago