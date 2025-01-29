KwaDukuza ‘unaware’ of SIU investigation

Last Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the SIU the greenlight to investigate the troubled municipality’s awarding of two tenders.

They are KwaDukuza Mall Bulk Supply, which dealt with upgrading a substation and a 36-month road rehabilitation tender.

The SIU will probe claims that contractors paid kickbacks to municipal officials.

However, the municipality says it has only seen media reports but has not yet received any official communication about this probe.

The proclamation by Ramaphosa was published in the government gazette and the SIU website.

