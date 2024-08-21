 Kodwa's graft case postponed to September
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

The corruption case against former sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa has been postponed to next month. 

Kodwa and his co-accused, former Enterprise Outsourcing Holdings senior executive Jehan MacKay, briefly appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.  

 

Mackay is alleged to have paid Kodwa R1.7 million in kickbacks in exchange for government tenders.

 

The case has been postponed several times.


This time, it's so that McKay can make representations to the director of public prosecutions. 

 

He wants the charges against him dropped.

 

"The court will briefly postpone the matter for 10 September," said Magistrate Phillip Venter. 

 

"It is to allow for the outcome of the escalated representations by accused number one. I'm happy that the timelines that have been set are tight enough so that so that we can make progress in this matter."


