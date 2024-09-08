King Misuzulu condemns gender violence at Reed Dance

His Majesty delivered an address during the Annual Reed Dance at eMachobeni Royal Palace in northern KZN yesterday.





Around 5 000 maidens gathered in Ingwavuma to take part in the Zulu traditional ceremony, uMkhosi Womhlanga.





King Misuzulu says he’s very concerned about the rising number of women experiencing violence, particularly in KZN.





The King received reeds from thousands of maidens participating in the annual ceremony.





He stressed it celebrates the values of purity and commitment among young maidens to abstinence, the stark reality is that outside these cultural practices, many women are suffering.





The king’s described the escalating sexual abuse and murders as a curse on the nation.





As the ceremony enters its second day King Misuzulu’s called for greater protection of women.