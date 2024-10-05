Judgment on interdict to halt JSC interviews expected today

The High Court in Johannesburg heard the case yesterday, following a ruling that barred MK Party Parliamentary leader, John Hlophe, from participating.







The party's challenging the decision, calling it unconstitutional.







The former Western Cape Judge President was impeached by the JSC for gross misconduct earlier this year.





The commission's refused to postpone the interviews claiming Hlophe's absence won’t affect its operations.





Freedom Under Law Max du Plessis says it’s irrational for Hlophe to serve on the JSC after his impeachment.





" Until Dr Hlophe obtains a court order, overturning the interim interdict that has been granted by Western Cape High Court, or he wins on appeal, his interdict is the brut force of that order and he cannot seek from my lord to undo that order because it's binding on him."