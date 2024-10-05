Judgment on interdict to halt JSC interviews expected today
Updated | By Bulletin
Judgment on the interdict to halt the Judicial Service Commission interviews set for Monday will be handed down today.
Judgment on the interdict to halt the Judicial Service Commission interviews set for Monday will be handed down today.
The High Court in Johannesburg heard the case yesterday, following a ruling that barred MK Party Parliamentary leader, John Hlophe, from participating.
The party's challenging the decision, calling it unconstitutional.
The former Western Cape Judge President was impeached by the JSC for gross misconduct earlier this year.
The commission's refused to postpone the interviews claiming Hlophe's absence won’t affect its operations.
READ: The party's challenging the decision, calling it unconstitutional.
Freedom Under Law Max du Plessis says it’s irrational for Hlophe to serve on the JSC after his impeachment.
" Until Dr Hlophe obtains a court order, overturning the interim interdict that has been granted by Western Cape High Court, or he wins on appeal, his interdict is the brut force of that order and he cannot seek from my lord to undo that order because it's binding on him."
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Are you a skilled worker looking to move to SA? This visa reform is for you
The new immigration policy is aimed at attracting skilled workers and bo...Stacey & J Sbu 21 hours ago
-
Woman finds the strength to keep out robbers
Sometimes you can surprise yourself with the amount of strength you have...Danny Guselli 22 hours ago