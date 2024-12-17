Judge rules against Trump to throw out hush money conviction

Judge Juan Merchan said in the ruling that a Supreme Court decision granting presidents sweeping immunity for official acts did not apply as testimony at the trial related "entirely to unofficial conduct entitled to no immunity protections," broadcaster CNN reported.

The New York Times newspaper reported the same information.

Monday's ruling raises the prospect that Trump could become the first president to enter the White House with a felony conviction, pending his appeal against the jury's verdict.

Trump has long opposed the criminal process brought against him after he paid a porn star for her silence and then covered up the payments in an effort to boost his chances in 2016's election.

The judge in the only criminal case against Trump that has gone to trial had indefinitely postponed Trump's sentencing at a hearing on November 22, given his win in the November 5 presidential election.

Trump's legal team had cited a landmark July ruling from the Supreme Court that gives US presidents sweeping immunity for official acts committed while in office as justification for their request to throw out this conviction.

Prosecutors argued that Trump's bid to have the case thrown out was "well beyond" what was needed to protect the presidency.