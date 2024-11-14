Jordaan ‘victim of smear campaign’

Jordaan is accused of using R1.3 million from the organisation for his personal gain in the fraud and theft matter.

He is facing charges for allegedly hiring a private security company and acquiring the services of a PR team without approval from the board.

Jordaan, who led South Africa's successful bid to host the 2010 FIFA World Cup, denied the charges in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

He and his co-accused, Chief Financial Officer Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling, were granted bail of R20,000 each.

SAFA's legal representative Lesedi Mphahlele believes Jordaan is the victim of a smear campaign.

"If you look at the list of witnesses provided by the State, you go through all 19 names and it's all former disgruntled members of SAFA who have been part of the smear campaign trying to change the current leadership of SAFA. They haven't succeeded and they won’t' succeed this time around."