Job availability can curb hunger, poverty - Steenhuisen

"The dignity of an income empowers them to be self-reliant, and that can only come through jobs and growth."

Speaking during an event to mark World Food Day on Wednesday.

He said the government of national unity was prepared to tackle food insecurity head-on.





READ: Activists picket at Parliament over rising cost of healthy foods

He says there needs to be an approach that involves all of society.

"The Department of Agriculture is currently implementing interventions in those areas that were identified in the results survey as those worst-affected by food and security in the country now known as Priority District.

"Today must be a call for us all to work together to marshal the resources and the ability to get on the ground and make a difference in fighting hunger."





