Israel-Lebanon:SA calls for a ceasefire after Hezbollah chief killed

The statement comes after Israel confirmed that it had killed the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.

It's nearly a year into cross-border exchanges between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants allied with Hamas.

In a statement, the Department of International Relations & Cooperation says it condemns the targeted assassination and recent bombing campaign against Lebanon, which has resulted in more than 720 deaths.

"These actions serve to exacerbate an already tense situation in the Middle East and appear to be aimed at undermining international peace efforts in the region."

"South Africa urgently calls for an immediate ceasefire and adherence to international law to prevent a major regional military conflagration, which would have devastating consequences for all countries involved."

China has also reacted to Nasrallah's death.

"China is closely following this incident and deeply concerned about the escalation of tensions in the region," Beijing's foreign ministry said in a statement, urging "all parties, particularly Israel, to take immediate steps to cool down the situation."

US President, Joe Biden said Nasrallah's death was "a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis and Lebanese civilians".

"Washington supports Israel's right to defend itself against "Iranian-supported terrorist groups" and the "defence posture" of US forces in the region would be further enhanced."

Iran is warning Israel will "regret" attacking Lebanon while Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu says the killing was "necessary" in achieving its goals.

"Sending back the Israelis living near the northern border to their homes and bringing to an equilibrium in the region for decades because as long as he is alive, he would have been able to rehabilitate quickly the capabilities of his Hezbollah, I gave the instruction, and Nasrallah is no longer with us."







