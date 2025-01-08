Israel strike kills two children in West Bank - Palestinian

Ahmad Asaad, governor of the northern West Bank city of Tubas, told AFP that the strike hit nearby Tammun village, killing a 23-year-old man and two children, aged eight and 10, all from the same family.

The Palestinian foreign ministry in Ramallah condemned the strike, also saying it killed three people and accusing Israel in a statement of harming civilians "under the pretext" of fighting militants.

The Israeli military earlier said its air force "struck a terrorist cell" in the Tammun area, in a statement that made no reference to casualties.

Asaad said Israeli forces, which have operated in Tammun in recent days, took the bodies of the three Palestinians killed on Wednesday "and officially informed us through coordination that they have" them.

The governor identified the dead as Adam Bsharat, 23, Hamza Bsharat, 10, and Reda Bsharat, eight.

According to Assad, the three were killed in front of their house, which an AFP journalist later said was damaged by shrapnel impact.

Jalal Bsharat, a relative of the victims, said they had been at home when "the Israeli occupation army targeted them".

The strike showed that Palestinians are not safe even "in one's home", Bsharat told AFP.

- 'Ensure security' -

By midday, hours after the strike, Israeli forces were no longer seen in Tammun, the AFP journalist said.

This was the second Israeli air strike to hit Tammun in as many days.

On Tuesday the military said it targeted an "armed terrorist cell" that opened fire at Israeli forces who were conducting a raid in the village, killing two people.

Tammun residents told AFP that Israeli forces had taken one of the bodies.

Israeli forces carry out frequent raids on Palestinian towns and villages in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

The territory's north has been repeatedly targeted recently, with Israel saying it has been operating against militants preparing attacks.

On Monday, three Israelis were killed when gunmen opened fire on vehicles on a road in the northern West Bank, according to Israel's military and emergency services.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said he had ordered an "increase" in military activities to "ensure the security of the settlements and settlers" in the West Bank.

Katz said in a statement there were "growing efforts to promote Palestinian terrorism", warning that Israel will "continue to act with strength" against militants as well as "their handlers and those who shelter them".

Violence in the West Bank has soared since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7, 2023.

Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 825 Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Palestinian attacks in the West Bank have killed at least 28 Israelis over the same period, according to official Israeli figures.