IPID to probe fatal shooting of cop in Boboyi
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the death of a police officer who responded to a domestic violence complaint on the south coast.
The Police Ministry says eight officers were dispatched to attend to the domestic dispute in Boboyi on Sunday night.
Spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi says a stun grenade went off in one of the rooms, triggering confusion.
An officer, who believed her team was under attack, allegedly fired her gun.
Mogotsi says a Public Order Police member was killed, and an officer with the K-9 unit wounded.
She says Minister Senzo Mchunu asked IPID to speed up its investigation into the incident.
"This investigation is essential in ensuring accountability and in learning valuable lessons to prevent similar tragedies in the future. We call on all law enforcement teams to exercise utmost caution in planning and executing operations, particularly those involving high-risk situations.
“It is vital to reinforce protocols, ensure clear communication, and employ the highest standards of safety to protect both our officers and the communities they serve.”
