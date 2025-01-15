IEC official caught with voting material in court
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court says an IEC official
who was caught transporting voting material without police supervision has a
case to answer to.
The IEC's Imbali area manager, Musawenkosi Mnikathi, was in the dock on Monday.
He is being charged with contravening the Electoral Act for transporting ballot boxes in his personal vehicle during last year's elections.
Mnikathi's application for the court to drop the charges against him was dismissed.
"Mnikathi, your matter is now adjourned on 21 January 2025 for your council to take instructions in respect of this matter," said Magistrate Edmund Szudrawski.
