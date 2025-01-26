IDF vows to continue operations until all hostages return

Four Israeli female soldiers were released on Saturday, in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners as part of a temporary ceasefire deal.

They have been held captive for more than 15 months, since Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari says 90 more hostages, including women and children, are still held captive in the Palestinian territory.

"Hamas failed to meet its obligations to first release Israeli female citizen hostages as part the agreement. IDF troops will continue to be deployed and operate and to do everything, everything to protect the citizens of Israel . Our mission is not over until every single hostage comes home,” said Hagari.

READ: Hamas frees four Israeli hostages to Red Cross in Gaza

Meanwhile, Hamas says it holds Israel responsible for the repercussions of a ceasefire delay as Israel denies Palestinians access to northern Gaza.

The agreement's supposed to see displaced citizens return but Israel says it is not allowing it, because a civilian hostage, who was expected to be out on Saturday, was not freed.

The militant group says Arbel Yehoud will be out next week.

