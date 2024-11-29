 Humanitarian relief for fire-ravaged settlement
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

eThekwini's disaster teams are providing humanitarian relief to residents after a fire tore through an informal settlement in Sea Cow Lake. 

More than 200 people were displaced by the inferno.

The blaze which broke out at the Springfield settlement on Wednesday afternoon, gutted around 165 homes.

According to eThekwini Municipality, two people were treated for smoke inhalation.

No deaths were reported.

City officials have said in a statement that various municipal departments and non-governmental organisations are on-site to provide assistance, including temporary shelter for those affected.

