Humanitarian relief for fire-ravaged settlement
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
eThekwini's
disaster teams are providing humanitarian relief to residents after a fire tore
through an informal settlement in Sea Cow Lake.
eThekwini's disaster teams are providing humanitarian relief to residents after a fire tore through an informal settlement in Sea Cow Lake.
More than 200 people were displaced by the inferno.
The blaze which broke out at the Springfield settlement on Wednesday afternoon, gutted around 165 homes.
According to eThekwini Municipality, two people were treated for smoke inhalation.
No deaths were reported.
City officials have said in a statement that various municipal departments and non-governmental organisations are on-site to provide assistance, including temporary shelter for those affected.
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Principal bars matriculant from writing three papers
Gift Mabuza says that he was not allowed to write three of his Matric pa...Carol Ofori 14 minutes ago
-
Ke Dezemba: Add R2,100 more for flights
The festive season is here and everyone is making travel plans to celebr...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago