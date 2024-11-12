Holiday safety tips: Residents urged to secure homes

In October, police arrested 501 suspects for property-related crimes in the province.

More than half of them were burglaries.

Gareth Naidoo, who is with KZN VIP Security, says as residents prepare for the festive season, it is important that they take proactive measures and not let their guard down.

"It's always good to ensure that you have a reputable security company that you can entrust. Make sure that your alarm system is in working order. Have someone visit your home to make sure that there aren't any gaps for trespassers."

Naidoo says homeowners can request patrols from their security company.

"Without early detection beams, it does give criminals sufficient time to loiter in the yard."

Meanwhile KZN police say they arrested 12 593 suspects in October 2024. The suspects include those wanted for murder, rape, robbery, and hijacking.