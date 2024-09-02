High hopes as Chief Justice Maya starts term
Updated | By Mapaballo Borotho
The judicial accountability organisation, Judges Matter, says it will work with new Chief Justice Mandisa Maya to tackle some of the issues within the judiciary.
Maya has officially begun her tenure as South Africa’s first female chief justice, succeeding Raymond Zondo.
She was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in August.
Her role includes leading the Constitutional Court and the judiciary.
Judges Matter’s Mbekezeli Benjamin says he hopes Maya will be able to tackle some of the significant challenges facing the judiciary.
"We look forward to working with her to deal with some of the big challenges facing the judiciary, including the shortage of judges and magistrates across the country, the court infrastructure that is not up to standard and the long delays it takes for cases to move through the different courts.
"We look forward to working with her and supporting her but at the same time we will hold her accountable for her responsibilities as chief justice.”
