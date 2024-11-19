 High Court postpones Stilfontein illegal miners case
High Court postpones Stilfontein illegal miners case

Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

The South African Police Service has welcomed a decision by the High Court in Pretoria to postpone the matter involving illegal miners who are stuck underground in Stilfontein in the North West.

The Society for the Protection of our Constitution approached the court on Saturday asking it to order police not to block access to food and water for the miners.

 

The court granted an interim order. 

 

The court matter has been pushed back to Thursday to consider the government's answering affidavit.

 

SAPS spokesperson Atlenda Mathe maintains the miners are refusing to resurface.

 READ: Govt ‘won’t help’ trapped Stilfontein illegal miners

"These illegal miners are not trapped; they are refusing to go out because they are avoiding arrests. We have allowed a limited supply of magewu, instant porridge and water to ensure they gather strength and are able to get out.

 

"There is an alternative shaft that was opened that would allow these illegal miners to resurface. They have requested that we supply them with food. In no way did they state they were trapped; it is against the basis that we are saying they are not trapped."

 


