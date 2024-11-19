High Court postpones Stilfontein illegal miners case

The Society for the Protection of our Constitution approached the court on Saturday asking it to order police not to block access to food and water for the miners.

The court granted an interim order.

The court matter has been pushed back to Thursday to consider the government's answering affidavit.

SAPS spokesperson Atlenda Mathe maintains the miners are refusing to resurface.

"These illegal miners are not trapped; they are refusing to go out because they are avoiding arrests. We have allowed a limited supply of magewu, instant porridge and water to ensure they gather strength and are able to get out.

"There is an alternative shaft that was opened that would allow these illegal miners to resurface. They have requested that we supply them with food. In no way did they state they were trapped; it is against the basis that we are saying they are not trapped."





