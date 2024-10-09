Hezbollah says two Israeli infiltration attempts repelled
Updated | By AFP
Hezbollah said Wednesday that its fighters repelled two
Israeli army attempts to infiltrate southern Lebanon, as Israel intensifies its
ground offensive against the Iran-backed armed group.
Hezbollah said Wednesday that its fighters repelled two Israeli army attempts to infiltrate southern Lebanon, as Israel intensifies its ground offensive against the Iran-backed armed group.
Having weakened Hamas, whose unprecedented October 2023 attack on Israel triggered war in Gaza, the Israeli military is now focused on Hezbollah, the Lebanese ally of the Palestinian Islamist group.
In a statement issued after midnight, Hezbollah said its fighters detonated an explosive device targeting Israeli forces and engaged in combat with them as they "attempted to infiltrate the border town of Blida" in the southeast.
In another statement, it said its fighters targeted Israeli soldiers with artillery "and rocket-propelled weapons" as they attempted to advance towards the border area of Labouneh at 4:55am.
The militant group says it has thwarted a number of such infiltration attempts since the Israeli military launched ground operations in Lebanon on September 30.
Show's Stories
-
Elon Musk vows not to keep alien discovery a secret
Where are the aliens? Well, if SpaceX founder Elon Musk detects anything...East Coast Breakfast 9 hours ago
-
Stargazing Alert: Here’s what you need to know about October's meteor showers
Do you have a love for all things space-related but don’t know how to wa...Stacey & J Sbu 1 day ago