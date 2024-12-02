Heatwave conditions expected to last until Friday

SAWS forecaster Edward Engelbrecht says a heatwave advisory has been issued for Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the North West and KZN for persistently high temperatures for the week ahead.





"For temperatures, we are looking at mid-to high 30's especially for the northern parts of Gauteng, parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, looking at temperatures going from 35°C to the high 30's.





"Today (Monday), we are expecting Pretoria to reach a maximum of 34°C, Johannesburg reaching 30°C, Vereening reaching 31°C, Nelspruit at 34°C, Polokwane and Phalaborwa with the Lowveld reaching between 32°C to 37 °C."





SAWS forecaster Edward Engelbrecht says some rain can be expected over parts of the Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga Provinces.





"During the heatwave period, at least for Gauteng we do have only a 30% chance of rain that is going to be from Wednesday to Thursday. For today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday), no rain is expected for Gauteng.





"Southeastern parts of Limpopo, the escarpment and the highveld areas of Mpumalanga we do have a 30% chance of rain for today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday) of afternoon thunderstorms."





Engelbrecht says cooling can be expected from Friday.





