Health Dept to meet G20 officials on primary healthcare

Health spokesperson Foster Mohale says the top of the discussion includes strengthening primary healthcare.

''The country will talk of universal health coverage. You talk of National Health Insurance, which is the vehicle for the country to achieve universal health converge to ensure all people regardless of their social economic status have got equal access to quality affordable healthcare," said Mohale.

It will be the first of several G20 Health Working Group meetings as part of our G20 Presidency.

Their mandate is to address health challenges, build resilient health systems, and promote equitable access to health services.

Mohale says the objective of the meeting is for South Africa to present its priorities to member states.

Officials will meet with representatives from all G20 member states and invite non-member states and international organisations.

He says issues including pandemic prevention, preparedness and response will also be discussed.

"During the time of COVID-19, most countries were caught off guard, so we have developed what you call a Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Plan. We are also going to compare the notes with other members. They are strengthening the health and care force. The population is growing, but in terms of the health workforce, we talk of the doctors and other health professionals; we are not able to match the population," added Mohale.

