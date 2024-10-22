Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with bone marrow cancer: US media

Weinstein, 72, has chronic myeloid leukemia and is undergoing treatment in a New York prison, according to NBC News and ABC News, citing sources.

His reported diagnosis comes after a string of health issues for the once-powerful entertainment mogul, who appeared pale and visibly frail during a brief court appearance in September.

He also underwent emergency heart surgery last month, after which his representative said he was "out of danger at the moment."

Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein's spokesperson, said it was "troubling" that his health issues "have become a subject of public discourse."

"Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein's privacy, we will offer no further comment," Engelmayer told AFP.

Weinstein is serving a 16-year prison sentence after being convicted on rape charges in California.

He was also convicted in New York in 2020 of the rape and sexual assault of an actress and of forcibly performing oral sex on a production assistant.

He was sentenced to 23 years in prison in that case.

However, a New York appeals court overturned the verdict in April, ruling that the trial judge had allowed testimony in error from accusers who were not directly involved with the charges facing Weinstein.

A retrial in the case had been slated for November, though prosecutors had deemed that "unrealistic."

Allegations against Weinstein helped launch the #MeToo movement in 2017, a watershed moment for women fighting sexual misconduct.

More than 80 women accused him of harassment, sexual assault or rape, including prominent actors Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd.

Weinstein has claimed any sexual relations in question were consensual.

In 1979, Weinstein and his brother Bob co-founded prominent Hollywood studio Miramax Films.

Their hits included 1994's "Pulp Fiction" and 1998's "Shakespeare in Love," for which Weinstein shared a best picture Oscar.