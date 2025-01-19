Hamas releases names of 3 Israeli women hostages to be freed

The halt in the fighting was supposed to officially begin more than two hours ago.





But it was delayed after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that their would be no 42 day ceasefire until Hamas provides a list of the hostages to be exchanged.





Sky's Middle East Correspondent, Ali Bunkell says on the Hamas official website, they have released the names of the first three hostages they expect to release later.





"They are Romi Gonen, 24, Doron Shtanbar Khair, 31 and Emily Damari, 28, - a dual British-Israeli national, now 28 year-old."









Back home, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says the country stands in solidarity with the people of Palestine.





He says South Africa has been pushing for a ceasefire for months, " May the development of the ceasefire propel us to realise a long lasting solution. Which is the self determination of the Palestinians.





"We are among other nations that within the United Nations that are for the two state solution and we are still for that."