Gwarube, McKenzie team up for better sports, arts access in schools
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Two ministers have agreed to collaborate to ensure equal access to sports, arts, and culture programmes for all pupils.
Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube and Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Cape Town.
"What we are saying to the minister is that there are thirteen-and-a-half million learners in our schools, and they are all worthy to be given an opportunity to have sports available in their schools," said Gwarube.
McKenzie believes it's a significant move.
"We want to change this thing where you are a privileged child and you get all the equipment. We are bringing back school sports, arts and culture in schools."
"Lack of finances is not the reason why you don’t become an Olympian. We want to make sure our children get the same opportunities. This today is the start, this is the GNU at work."
The ministers say MOU will allow greater resource sharing between their departments.
Gwarube said they hope it will also boost debate, indigenous games and spelling bees.
